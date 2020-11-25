Maha ATS arrests key accused in realtor's killing in Karnataka
Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested from Mumbai the main accused in a shootout at Hubbali in neighbouring Karnataka in which real estate businessman was killed in August this year, an official said on Wednesday.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:26 IST
Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested from Mumbai the main accused in a shootout at Hubbali in neighbouring Karnataka in which real estate businessman was killed in August this year, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Golu alias Ankur Singh alias Anup Singh (24), a resident Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, was on the run since the incident on August 6 in which realtor Irfan Hanchnal was shot dead by three attackers in Hubbali, the ATS official said.
The Juhu unit of the ATS here got a specific information about Singh's whereabouts, following which a team led by police inspector Daya Nayak laid a trap on Tuesday evening near Andheri station and apprehended him, he said. The official said during interrogation, Singh told the ATS personnel that he had fired a bullet on the victims chest.
The accused was earlier arrested by Mumbai police in 2016 for an offence. He was lodged at the city-based Arthur Road prison where he came in contact with some shooters. After getting out, Singh and his aides got a 'supari' (contract) to kill the real estate businessman in Karnataka, the official said.
The ATS has informed about the arrest to Karnataka Police, he said. Singh's aides were arrested by police earlier and an offence under sections for murder and the Arms Act had been registered at Old Hubbali police station, he said.
The ATS was trying to find out if the accused was involved in other crimes in Maharashtra and Karnataka, he added.
