Claiming to be BJP MLA’s daughter-in-law, woman alleges harassment by him

A 32-year-old woman who had sat on a dharna at the district collectorate here alleging police inaction in lodging a case of harassment against the local BJP MLA, started a hunger strike on Wednesday. Claiming to be a daughter-in-law of BJP MLA Roshanlal Verma, Sarita had sat on a dharna at the collectorate here on Tuesday, alleging that police are not registering a case of harassment against him on her complaint.

Tilhar BJP MLA Verma has refuted the allegations levelled by the woman, a resident of the Nigohi area here. A counsel for the woman, Avdhesh Singh, said she is the "second wife" of the MLA's deceased son while his "first wife" lives at the legislator's native place.

Sarita said she has sent a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, complaining that no FIR has been registered by the police on her complaint despite a passage of 24 hours and so she has started a hunger strike. She also alleged that local officials were working under the MLA’s pressure and she was being denied justice.

Sarita had on Tuesday said she was turned out of the MLA's house after the death of her husband Vinod Kumar about two years ago and alleged she is being harassed by the legislator and his men..