Pakistan Army elevates six major generals to rank of Lt generals

Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the approval was given in a promotion board meeting held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, chaired by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Those promoted include former army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali. The spokesman also said that new postings and appointments would be decided after the promotion of new officers. Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was appointed Commander Karachi Corps.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:07 IST
The Pakistan Army on Wednesday announced that six major generals were elevated to the rank of lieutenant generals. Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the approval was given in a promotion board meeting held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, chaired by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Those promoted include former army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali. The spokesman also said that new postings and appointments would be decided after the promotion of new officers.

Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was appointed Commander Karachi Corps. Lt Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz was appointed Lahore Corps commander and Lt Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf was appointed commander Multan Corps. Lt Gen Khalid Zia was appointed as Bahawalpur Corps commander. Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali was appointed Commander Southern Command, encompassing troubled Balochistan and other southern parts of the country.

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali was appointed as the new commander of the Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) and Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was posted as the new Inspector General Communication & Information Technology. Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan was posted as Inspector General Training & Evaluation, Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat was appointed the new Military Secretary and Lt Gen Majid Ehsan was posted as Inspector General Arms.

The promotions and postings in the army are a routine affair but they are keenly watched in Pakistan and elsewhere due to the power wielded by the armed forces of Pakistan in the country. The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy..

