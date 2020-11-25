ACB files chargesheet against two officials in misappropriation case in J-K

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against two government officials in a case related to alleged misappropriation of cement and steel worth over Rs 11.63 lakh in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said. The case was registered in 2012 after verifying the allegations of misappropriation of cement and steel issued under various schemes in Barnoti block from 2004 to 2007, a spokesperson of the ACB said

During investigation, he said it was found that the then Block Development Officer (BDO), Barnoti, Bharat Bhushan Barnoti attested and authenticated fake entries of cement and steel in the stock registers without checking the corresponding challans. The then storekeeper Mohinder Singh also fabricated records, the spokesperson said. "Under a conspiracy, the accused BDO and storekeeper caused a loss of Rs 11,63,421 to the state exchequer on account of misappropriation of the material under different (government) schemes," he said. Earlier, on the basis of departmental assessment made by the then Assistant Commissioner Development, Kathua, a recovery of Rs 3,27,918 was made in March, 2006 from the accused storekeeper on detection of shortage in the stores, he said. He said the ACB, after a thorough investigation, submitted the chargesheet against the two accused in the court of Additional Judge Anti-Corruption Kathua which has fixed the next date of hearing on December 8.