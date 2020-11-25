Burglar held in Mumbai

A 23 year-old burglar, wanted ina string of cases, has been arrested by police from suburbanKandivali after a chase, an official said on Wednesday

The incident occurred early Tuesday when theautorickshaw in which the accused Javed Khan and hisaccomplice Hitesh Sharma were travelling overturned, alertingpolice personnel who have intensified patrolling ahead of theanniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks

The duo has been booked under various sections of theIndian Penal Code, the official said.