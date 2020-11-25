Burglar held in Mumbai

Burglar held in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:57 IST
A 23 year-old burglar, wanted ina string of cases, has been arrested by police from suburbanKandivali after a chase, an official said on Wednesday
The incident occurred early Tuesday when theautorickshaw in which the accused Javed Khan and hisaccomplice Hitesh Sharma were travelling overturned, alertingpolice personnel who have intensified patrolling ahead of theanniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks
The duo has been booked under various sections of theIndian Penal Code, the official said.
