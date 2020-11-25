Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune

Thousands of Thai protesters called on King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday to cede control of a royal fortune valued in the tens of billions of dollars, as the latest in months of anti-government demonstrations focused squarely on the monarchy.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:05 IST
Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune

Thousands of Thai protesters called on King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday to cede control of a royal fortune valued in the tens of billions of dollars, as the latest in months of anti-government demonstrations focused squarely on the monarchy. The protesters have broken a longstanding taboo by criticising the king, and police summoned many of the best-known protest leaders on Tuesday on charges of insulting the monarchy, which can mean up to 15 years in prison.

Protesters demonstrated outside the headquarters of the Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Thailand's biggest bank, in which the king's 23% stake worth over $2.3 billion makes him the largest shareholder. "The people demand back national assets from the king," read one protest banner.

Police put the number of protesters at more than 8,000. Demonstrations have been largely peaceful, but several bangs were heard as Wednesday's protest dispersed and medics said one man had been shot. A police officer said there appeared to have been a clash between rival groups of vocational students.

Wednesday's protest was moved to the SCB headquarters after police built siege barricades of shipping containers and razor wire around the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the royal assets and where the rally had originally been planned. Parit Chiwarak, among the prootest leaders facing royal insult charges, said: "Millions of families are struggling so how can we give our taxpayers' money to just one family to spend luxuriously?"

The total value of the royal holdings is not made public, but has been estimated at more than $30 billion. The protesters seek to make the king more accountable under the constitution as well as the reversal of changes which gave him personal control of some army units and the royal fortune.

The palace has made no comment since the protests began, but when the king was asked about the protesters recently he said they were loved "all the same". Some of the king's critics quoted those words sarcastically after the summonses on charges of insulting the monarchy, which Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had said in June were not being used at the request of the king.

International human rights groups condemned the use of the charges. Police sources said 15 protest leaders faced the charges, which they must acknowledge by the end of the month. Responding to the criticism, government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek defended the use of the charges.

Since July, protesters have been calling for the removal of Prayuth, a former junta leader. They accuse him of engineering last year's election to keep hold of power he seized in a 2014 coup. He says the ballot was fair. Wearing yellow shirts, in the king's colour, hundreds of well-wishers greet him ahead of an event in Bangkok.

Royalist group Thai Pakdee said the king had told its leader, Warong Dechgitvigrom: "We must help people see what is wrong, what is bad, what is distorted and what is fake news. We must oppose what is wrong." (Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Editing by Robert Birsel and Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav Thackeray never plays vendetta politics: Maha minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray doesnt believe in the politics of revenge, state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said in Vasai on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Bhuse def...

Pune businessman who was traced in Jaipur was under depression

Pune-based businessman Gautam Pashankar, who was traced in Rajasthan on Tuesday over a month after he went missing, was under depression and had suicidal tendencies, but dropped the idea of ending life after thinking of his family, police s...

PM Narendra Modi chairs 33rd PRAGATI interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday which marked his thirty-third interaction through the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State gove...

Qatar coastguard stops two Bahraini vessels -Bahrain ministry

Bahrains interior ministry on Wednesday accused three Qatari coastguard vessels of violating regional and international agreements after it said they intercepted two Bahraini coastguard vessels conducting a maritime exercise.Qatars interior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020