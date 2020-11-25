Shahapur suicide pact: Man held under black magic law

A man has been arrested in connection with the suicide committed by three persons in Shahapur taluka of Thane district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday. Prima facie, the accused Sachin Kankose allegedly provoked the trio to take their own lives to attain "moksha" (salvation), an official said.

"He has been booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Prevention of Black Magic Act," he said. Bodies of the three men reported missing by their relatives were found hanging from a tree in a forested area in Shahapur taluka on November 20.

The deceased were identified as Nitin Bere (35) Mahendra Dubele (30) and Mukesh Dhavat (22). Police have also booked Bere for abetting suicide of two others.