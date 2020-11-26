Left Menu
Development News Edition

American woman charged with hiding money transfers to Syria-based militants

The U.S. Attorney's office in Newark alleged in court filings that starting around February 2017, Bell used mobile phone apps to advise, and to facilitate money transfers to, al-Nusra, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The FBI affidavit alleged that Bell regularly used encrypted apps to communicate with a Nusra member with whom she had an online relationship.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 02:44 IST
American woman charged with hiding money transfers to Syria-based militants
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. federal prosecutors have charged a New Jersey woman with concealing multiple efforts to transfer money to Islamist militants in Syria connected to the Nusra Front, a onetime al Qaeda affiliate based in Syria's Idlib province. Maria Bell, 53, of Hopatcong, New Jersey, was accused in a criminal complaint of knowingly concealing her involvement in providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, namely al-Nusra.

Bell appeared by video conference on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy Waldor in Newark, who declined to grant bail. During the hearing, federal prosecutor Dean Sovolos told the judge that when they searched Bell's residence, investigators found 136 pistols and rifles, 15 canisters of ammunition and an anti-tank rocket.

An affidavit signed by FBI agent Matthew Hohmann said that when offering the militant group assistance, Bell cited her own professional experience, including specialized firearms training she underwent while serving on active duty in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard. Public defender Rahul Sharma, representing Bell, said the guns were "antique weapons" that belonged to Bell's late husband, and argued she should be released on bail because she was at risk for COVID-19 and posed little threat to the community.

If convicted, Bell faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The U.S. Attorney's office in Newark alleged in court filings that starting around February 2017, Bell used mobile phone apps to advise, and to facilitate money transfers to, al-Nusra, also known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

The FBI affidavit alleged that Bell regularly used encrypted apps to communicate with a Nusra member with whom she had an online relationship. It said she allegedly exchanged "thousands of encrypted communications" with the alleged Nusra member. The FBI said she planned to meet him in Turkey and sent at least 18 payments totaling $3,150 to his associates via wire transfer.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trumps pardon...

Soccer world mourns as Argentina great Maradona dies aged 60

Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time before drug and alcohol addiction marred his career, died on Wednesday at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer said. He was 60. Be...

Soccer-Maradona - the greatest street footballer

Diego Maradonas famous second goal against England in the 1986 World Cup began with the tightest of turns by the Argentine and the deftest of touches to begin his incredible, unstoppable, dribble goalwards.It was the kind of technique and i...

Soccer-Real leave Inter close to exit after Vidal sees red

Real Madrid claimed a first-ever win at San Siro on Wednesday, beating Inter 2-0 in the Champions League after the Serie A side had midfielder Arturo Vidal sent off for dissent in the first half.Eden Hazard converted a seventh-minute penalt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020