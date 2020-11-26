Security increased near Karna lake in Haryana in view of farmers protest march

Security deployment has been increased near Karna lake in Haryana's Karnal, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march from November 26 to November 28. A traffic jam was witnessed on the Delhi-Jammu highway due to a strike called by farmers.

Meanwhile, heavy deployment of police personnel has been on the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) in the anticipation of farmer's protests. Police are using drones to monitor the situation. Furthermore, security has been tightened at the Delhi-Haryana border near Faridabad and Singhu village, in view of the protest march.

Forces from at least two police stations, besides three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions, have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border. "We are checking every vehicle passing from here. Home Guard jawans are here. Senior officers are making rounds. We are prepared to deal with any situation," Sub-Inspector Prithviraj Meena told ANI on Thursday.

"So far, no farmers have come here. We will try to negotiate with farmers if they come here," he added. Barricading has been done at four to five places on the Delhi-Faridabad border. (ANI)