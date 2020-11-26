Telangana reports 862 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As many as 862 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,66,904, the state health department informed. The total figure includes 10,784 active cases, 2,54,676 discharges and 1,444 deaths.

The recovery rate currently stands at 95.41 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 0.54 per cent. As many as 41,101 samples were tested today, taking the total number of samples tested to 52,89,908.

Meanwhile, India reported 44,489 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 92,66,706, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data. With 524 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,35,223. The overall cases include 4,52,344 active cases and 86,79,138 recoveries. (ANI)