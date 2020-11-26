Left Menu
Development News Edition

US will appeal order barring expulsions of migrant children

Judge Emmet Sullivan issued a preliminary injunction on November 18 sought by advocates for immigrants that barred expulsions of unaccompanied children under public health laws. The Justice Department filed a notice of appeal Wednesday night to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:57 IST
US will appeal order barring expulsions of migrant children

The US government on Thursday appealed a judge's order barring the expulsions of immigrant children who crossed the border alone, a policy enacted during the coronavirus pandemic to deny the children asylum protections. Judge Emmet Sullivan issued a preliminary injunction on November 18 sought by advocates for immigrants that barred expulsions of unaccompanied children under public health laws.

The Justice Department filed a notice of appeal Wednesday night to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. It also asked Sullivan to issue a stay of the injunction pending appeal, a request he previously denied. Since March, border agents have expelled 200,000 immigrant adults and children citing the pandemic and a need to prevent the spread of the virus, even though COVID-19 is spreading broadly through border communities and the country at large.

Sullivan's order only covered children who cross the border without a parent and not adults or parents and children. At least 8,800 unaccompanied children have been expelled without having a chance to seek asylum protections or speak to a lawyer. Most people have been expelled within hours or days, though the Trump administration detained hundreds of children for weeks in hotels near the U.S.-Mexico border for days or weeks at a time until another judge barred that practice.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he will reverse several of President Donald Trump's immigration programs when he takes office in January. Biden has not stated whether he will stop expulsions of immigrants. In its filing Wednesday night, the Justice Department cited the spread of the virus in border communities in Arizona and Texas. It warned that Sullivan's order “likely will have an irreversible impact on public health” by straining hospital capacity and forcing the government to move “potentially infected” children and teenagers through airports.

The Associated Press reported on October 3 that top officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resisted issuing an emergency declaration allowing immigrant expulsions because it lacked a public health basis, but that Vice President Mike Pence ordered the agency to move forward anyway. Immigration advocates who sought the injunction say the government has the ability to protect children and border agents simultaneously. They argue the Trump administration is using the pandemic as a pretext to crack down on immigrants.

“There is no basis for allowing this cruel, unprecedented policy to take effect, given the harm that these young children would face if sent back and the readily available ways of safely housing the children," said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, in an email..

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares end higher as financials lead rebound

Chinas main stock indexes ended higher on Thursday, rebounding from two days of losses as gains in financial and consumer shares offset drops in health care, tech and new energy vehicle firms. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was...

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc have released trial data this month showing their experimental vaccines are effective in preventing the disease. If regulators approve any of the vaccines in coming weeks,...

Kerala govt declares two-day mourning for Maradona

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a two-day mourning in the states sports sector as a mark of respect toArgentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. Announcing the decision, state...

Six Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID, training put on hold; NZC alleges protocol breach

Six touring Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 here, New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday, alleging a breach of the bio-secure protocol by the visitors who have been asked not train in quarantine and issued a final w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020