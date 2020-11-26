Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will keep global spotlight firmly on cross-border terrorism: India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar applauded the courage of India's security forces for continuing to defend the country "so resolutely". "Will keep the global spotlight firmly on the menace of cross-border terrorism against India.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:52 IST
Will keep global spotlight firmly on cross-border terrorism: India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India said on Thursday that it will keep the global spotlight "firmly" on cross-border terrorism and on the epicentre of the global menace, in an apparent reference to Pakistan on the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar applauded the courage of India's security forces for continuing to defend the country "so resolutely".

"Will keep the global spotlight firmly on the menace of cross-border terrorism against India. And on the epicentre of global terrorism," he said in a tweet. Jaishankar is currently visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He arrived here on Wednesday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles, which began on Tuesday.

The visit is seen as important as it comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world. "12 years since the horrific 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. Pay my homage to its victims. Applaud the courage of our security forces, who continue to defend our nation so resolutely," he said.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went into a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian sea. Over 166 people, including 28 foreigners from 10 nations, were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shock waves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a war.

In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving gunman among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Yerawada Jail in Pune. India has been pressing Pakistan to punish those involved in the dastardly attacks. But the trial of the accused, including Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, in the attacks has made little headway so far.

Following the attacks, India has been consistently highlighting the threat of cross border terrorism and how Pakistan has been sheltering and providing support to various terror groups..

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff, down 9.7% on day at $16.922

Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7 to 16,933 after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week.Other cryptocurrency also fell, with Ripples XRP dropping 20.26 to 0.51 and Ethereum fal...

U'khand: No holy dip in Ganga on Kartik Purnima due to COVID-19

People will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Ganga river here on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Thursday. Lakhs of devotees from different parts of...

Terrorists attack security personnel in J-K's Srinagar

On the 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks and ahead of the District Development Council DDC elections, terrorists on Thursday attacked security personnel in the HMT area located on the outskirts of Srinagar city. The attack comes two...

PM says 'One Nation, One Election' need of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for One Nation, One Election, saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works. Addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020