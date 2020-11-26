Militant attack in J-K, security personnel injured

Militant attack in J-K, security personnel injuredPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:18 IST
At least one security force personnel was injured in a militant attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) at Parimpora on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, police said. The ultras opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in Parimpora area, a police official said
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said.