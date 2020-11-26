Maharashtra: Kshitij Ravi Prasad granted bail in connection with drug case

Former Executive Producer of a production house in Mumbai, Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been granted bail by Special NDPS court on Thursday in connection with a drug case. He has to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and deposit his passport for bail.

Earlier this month, Prasad and African national Agisilaos Demetriades were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with a second drugs case related to the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national. He was recently arrested and sent to NCB custody in connection with a case involving the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai.

Prasad was on September 26 arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. (ANI)