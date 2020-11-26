Militant attack in J-K, two security personnel killed

Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Two security force personnel were killed in a militant attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) at Parimpora on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, police said. The ultras opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in Parimpora area, a police official said

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said.