Militant attack in J-K, two security personnel killed

Militant attack in J-K, two security personnel killedPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:55 IST
Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Two security force personnel were killed in a militant attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) at Parimpora on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, police said. The ultras opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in Parimpora area, a police official said
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said.