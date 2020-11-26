Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB probe: Kshitij Prasad, drug peddler get bail

A Mumbai court on Thursday granted bail to Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer, and a suspected drug peddler arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:40 IST
NCB probe: Kshitij Prasad, drug peddler get bail

A Mumbai court on Thursday granted bail to Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer, and a suspected drug peddler arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood. However, Prasad will not come out of jail today as he has also been implicated in another case, the bail plea of which will be heard on December 3, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

Prasad was arrested on September 26 under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after questioning in the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Special NDPS Court Judge G B Gurao granted him bail on Thursday, Maneshinde said.

The court, while granting bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, directed the accused not to leave the country without its permission and also asked him not to tamper with the evidence or investigation into the case. Prasad earlier alleged that he was implicated in the case by the NCB after he refused to give false statements against Bollywood celebrities like director Karan Johar and others.

However, the probe agency had deniedhis allegations. The NCB had submitted that Prasad gave the statement voluntarily and no false claims were inserted in it.

It alleged that Prasad, along with other accused, was part of a drug procurement and distribution racket. Prasad was briefly associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, the special court also granted bail to suspected drug peddler Dwayne Fernandes, also an accused in the drugs case. As per the probe agency, Fernandes used to deal in curated marijuana and hashish, and is an associate of Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The NCB suspects Fernandes had supplied drugs which were arranged for late actor Rajput. The NCB has been probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters of Bollywood after the death of Rajput in June this year on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, some staff members of the deceased actor and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

Hungary shuns further restrictions despite rising COVID-19 cases

Hungary has no immediate plan for more restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, even as health officials reported a steady rise in new cases and deaths.The gover...

Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

Ethiopias prime minister said Thursday the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended for Tigray leaders to surrender, and he warned its half-million residents to stay indoors an...

Maradona made the ball meditate on his feet: Ravi Shastri

One man who made the ball meditate on his feet, said Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday while condoling the demise of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. The whole sports fraternity was left in shock on Wednesday as Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020