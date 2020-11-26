Nainital HC seeks details of Mahakumbh preparations from Uttarakhand Government

The Nainital High Court asked the Uttarakhand government to give details by December 2 of preparations for the Mahakumbh. The Mahakumbh will be held in Haridwar in 2021.

While hearing public interest petitions against the state of quarantine centres, a High Court bench has asked the state government about the preparations they have made ahead of Mahakumbh in 2021, amid the Covid-19 crisis. Earlier in August, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat chaired a meeting over 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021' at the state Secretariat. He said that the Mahakumbh Mela will be held as per the schedule and will be a grand success with the blessings of all. (ANI)