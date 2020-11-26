Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 soldiers killed in militant attack on army quick reaction team in JK

However, they have succumbed to their injuries.” The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said. "Being a crowded area, our troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualty and collateral damage," the spokesman said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:53 IST
2 soldiers killed in militant attack on army quick reaction team in JK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two soldiers were killed in a militant attack on an army Quick Reaction Team (QRT) at Parimpora in the outskirts of the city on Thursday, police said. They said the Quick Reaction Team came under indiscriminate firing by two-three ultras, who were travelling in a van, this afternoon at a crowded area in Khushipora of Parimpora

Police said the two soldiers were critically injured in the attack and were rushed to a military facility in the nearby Shariefabad camp where they succumbed

A defence spokesperson added, "They (the injured soldiers) were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they have succumbed to their injuries." The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said. "Being a crowded area, our troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualty and collateral damage," the spokesman said.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Winter session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature from Nov 30

The winter session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature will begin here on November 30. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan issued notifications on Thursday summoning the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly for the session.The Business A...

G20 must lead world by addressing climate change, working towards universal healthcare: Prabhu

The future of the world is also the responsibility&#160;of the G20, and the grouping of developed and emerging economies must guide and lead the world by addressing climate change and working towards universal healthcare, Indias Sherpa to G...

India and Finland sign MoU for cooperation in environment protection

India and Finland today signed an MOU for developing cooperation between two countries in the field of Environment protection and biodiversity conservation.The MoU is a platform to further advance Indian and Finnish partnership and support,...

Murugappa Group takes over CG Power, appoints directors

Chennai-based Murugappa Group on Thursday took over&#160;scam-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions, infusing Rs 700 crore into the company and appointing directors on its board. CG Power in a stock exchange filing said the company board at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020