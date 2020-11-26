2 soldiers killed in militant attack on army quick reaction team in JK

Two soldiers were killed in a militant attack on an army Quick Reaction Team (QRT) at Parimpora in the outskirts of the city on Thursday, police said. They said the Quick Reaction Team came under indiscriminate firing by two-three ultras, who were travelling in a van, this afternoon at a crowded area in Khushipora of Parimpora

Police said the two soldiers were critically injured in the attack and were rushed to a military facility in the nearby Shariefabad camp where they succumbed

A defence spokesperson added, "They (the injured soldiers) were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they have succumbed to their injuries." The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said. "Being a crowded area, our troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualty and collateral damage," the spokesman said.