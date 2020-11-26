Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar interacts with Indians in UAE; assures them of govt's responsiveness post-COVID normalcy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted virtually with the members of the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and assured them of the government's responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:51 IST
Jaishankar interacts with Indians in UAE; assures them of govt's responsiveness post-COVID normalcy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted virtually with the members of the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and assured them of the government's responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy. Jaishankar is currently visiting the UAE. He arrived here on Wednesday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles, which began on Tuesday. The visit is seen as important as it comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world.

"Welcomed the interaction with members of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi," Jaishankar said in a tweet. "Appreciated their stepping forward to work with the Embassy @IndembAbuDhabi to meet the COVID challenge. Assured them of Government's responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy," he wrote.

The coronavirus has infected over 163,000 people and claimed 563 lives in the UAE. More than 3 million Indians live and work in the UAE, the MEA had said in a statement before the commencement of the minister's visit.

According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indian expatriate community of approximately 30.4 lakh is reportedly the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly about 30 per cent of the country’s population. Among the Indian states, Kerala is the most represented, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. However, Indians from the northern states, all put together, also form a significant portion of the UAE Indian population, it noted.

During his meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar discussed advancing India's strategic cooperation in the post-COVID era and exchanged views on important regional and international matters. The Indian government has organised several flights under the Vande Bharat mission, allowing thousands of Indian expatriates to leave the UAE amidst the pandemic..

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts shooting for horror-thriller 'Chhori'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday marked the beginning of shooting for her upcoming horror thriller Chhori with a muhurat pooja. The Dream Girl actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the pooja session and another picture of her...

JNU professors urge Kovind to look into 'irregularities' in recruitment process

Eight professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University have written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging irregularities in appointment process at the School of Physical Sciences. They urged Kovind, who is the universitys visitor, to intervene...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit will be further assessed on December 11, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharmas injury will be further assessed at the National Cricket Academy on December 11 and after that, it will be decided whether he will come to Australia for the Test series or no...

Four hurt in clash over dancing during wedding ritual

Four people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over dancing during a ghudchadi ritual in Mubarikpur village of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020