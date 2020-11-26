Jaishankar interacts with Indians in UAE; assures them of govt's responsiveness post-COVID normalcy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted virtually with the members of the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and assured them of the government's responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy. Jaishankar is currently visiting the UAE. He arrived here on Wednesday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles, which began on Tuesday. The visit is seen as important as it comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world.

"Welcomed the interaction with members of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi," Jaishankar said in a tweet. "Appreciated their stepping forward to work with the Embassy @IndembAbuDhabi to meet the COVID challenge. Assured them of Government's responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy," he wrote.

The coronavirus has infected over 163,000 people and claimed 563 lives in the UAE. More than 3 million Indians live and work in the UAE, the MEA had said in a statement before the commencement of the minister's visit.

According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indian expatriate community of approximately 30.4 lakh is reportedly the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly about 30 per cent of the country’s population. Among the Indian states, Kerala is the most represented, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. However, Indians from the northern states, all put together, also form a significant portion of the UAE Indian population, it noted.

During his meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar discussed advancing India's strategic cooperation in the post-COVID era and exchanged views on important regional and international matters. The Indian government has organised several flights under the Vande Bharat mission, allowing thousands of Indian expatriates to leave the UAE amidst the pandemic..