Four killed as gunmen open fire at vehicle

At least four people were killed when some unknown gunmen opened fire at a vehicle in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, police said. The gunmen targeted the vehicle in Mir Ali tehsil of the district bordering Afghanistan, district police officer Shafiullah Gandapur said.

The dead included one local and three others from DIKHAN, Abbotabad and Gujranwala districts. Investigation into the incident has started and search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, the official said.