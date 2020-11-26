Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Nepal agree to advance ties as Foreign Secretary meets Nepal's top leadership

India and Nepal on Thursday agreed to step up efforts to advance mutual cooperation as Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and held "productive" talks with his Nepalese counterpart on a wide range of issues, including the border problem.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:46 IST
India, Nepal agree to advance ties as Foreign Secretary meets Nepal's top leadership

India and Nepal on Thursday agreed to step up efforts to advance mutual cooperation as Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and held "productive" talks with his Nepalese counterpart on a wide range of issues, including the border problem. Shringla was accorded a warm welcome on his maiden visit to Nepal at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, amid a strain in bilateral ties following a bitter border row.

He paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Oli during which they discussed a wide range of issues, including the border problem, PM's Foreign Affairs Advisor Rajan Bhattarai said. He said the Indian foreign secretary has come with a positive message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to move forward Nepal-India relations.

"Nepal and India enjoy multi-dimensional relations, though there are some problems,” he quoted Prime Minister Oli as telling Shringla. Nepal is in favour of resolving problems through dialogue with a view to taking the friendly relations to a new height, said Oli, who is also the defence minister.

"There are some unresolved issues left by history, and I am confident that we can settle them through dialogue to move forward our relations," Oli said. Sources said the foreign secretary’s discussions with Prime Minister Oli included a candid review of the state of the bilateral relationship, and the potential for bringing India and Nepal ever closer.

Discussions took place on specific measures that could be taken to finalise key projects at the earliest, including the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, as well as launch new economic initiatives, sources said. They also discussed specific meetings that could be scheduled to maintain high level engagement, and address issues of mutual interest. The need to resume people to people contacts, including commencement of an air travel bubble between India and Nepal, was also discussed.

Oli thanked Shringla for India’s assistance during the COVID pandemic. Shringla assured him that Nepal’s requirement would be considered on priority, sources said. The two sides noted the special relations between India and Nepal, and the importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities. Both sides felt that they should focus on the positives of the wide-ranging relationship, sources said.

Shringla conveyed India’s interest in deepening economic linkages, promoting connectivity, expanding the development partnership and strengthening people-to-people contacts, particularly among the youth. He briefed Prime Minister Oli on the numerous projects being funded by India, which benefit all sections of Nepalese society. He invited Nepal to take advantage of India’s market and economic growth.

Later, he paid a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and briefed her on the state of bilateral relations and recent developments, sources said. Shringla also called on Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and handed over 2,000 vials of anti-virus drug Remdesivir to him as part of India's continuing assistance to Nepal to help it contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the foreign secretary met his Nepalese counterpart and had a "very productive and useful exchange" with him. "We had a very productive and useful exchange," Shringla told the media.

"The very large number of issues of bilateral cooperation that we went through, it shows the multi-faceted and comprehensive nature of our cooperation. We both agreed on various steps to advance some areas of cooperation, on very good progress on commitments made by the leadership and looking at some other initiatives that could happen," he said. Sources said both sides took stock of the various projects and other activities underway, and identified measures to expedite them. Shringla highlighted the progress made on commitments made during the visit of Prime Minister Modi and other occasions.

Both sides shared their perspectives on boundary matters and discussed ways to take it forward under the appropriate bilateral mechanisms, they said. Nepal's foreign ministry said the two foreign secretaries held bilateral talks in an "atmosphere of utmost cordiality and friendship." "We have a very strong relationship. Our endeavour will be to see how we can take that relationship forward," Shringla told reporters.

The two sides "reviewed various aspects of Nepal-India relations covering trade, transit, connectivity, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, investment, culture, people to people relations, among others,” said the statement by Nepal’s foreign ministry. "They also discussed the boundary matters and exchanged views on completing the boundary work in the remaining segments," it said.

Shringla later met delegations of Nepali Congress and Madhesh leaders. Earlier this month, Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane travelled to Nepal on a three-day visit during which he held talks with Nepal’s top leadership. His visit was largely aimed at resetting bilateral ties that came under severe strain following a bitter border row.

The ties between the two countries came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand in May. Days later, Nepal came out with a new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura as its territories.

India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Nepal that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trade union strike partially affects normal life in Bengal, 449 arrested

Normal life was partially affected in West Bengal on Thursday due to a nationwide trade union strike -- the first since the lockdown -- during which sporadic clashes were reported in several parts of the state. Around 449 people were arrest...

26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

Joint commissioner of Mumbai police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Thursday said that police had received general alert prior to the 2611 attack that the iconic Taj Mahal hotel and six other places in Mumbai could be targeted by terrorists. In 200...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...

UPDATE 3-Canada police supervisor denies effort to deceive Huawei CFO about indictment

The Canadian police supervisor in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest two years ago denied on Wednesday that police directed border authorities to hide from Meng that she was the target of an arrest warrant while they questi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020