Suspected poacher held in J-K's Pulwama

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly poaching migratory birds in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesperson said here. He said the police received a complaint regarding poaching of migratory birds in Meej area of Pampore in the south Kashmir district.

On this information, the Pampore police station, along with wildlife authorities, arrested the accused identified as Ghulam Haider, a resident of Balhama Panthachowk. A case has been registered against Haider and further investigation initiated, the spokesperson said.