Modi government should not stand on false pride, farm laws not acceptable to farmers: Sukhbir Badal

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that Narendra Modi government should not stand on "false pride" and revoke the new farm laws as "these are not acceptable to farmers".

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:42 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that Narendra Modi government should not stand on "false pride" and revoke the new farm laws as "these are not acceptable to farmers". Badal, who made series of tweets, said Haryana Chief Minster Manohar Lal Khattar should have joined farmers protesting the new farm laws and not used force against them.

"Is it forbidden to go to Delhi? The protest is against the central govt. Why Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Ji is using force to stop farmers? Haryana farmers are also aggrieved by the agriculture laws. Haryana Chief Minister should have joined the protest which is an All India protest against the black laws," he said. He appealed to all Akali workers to take part in the protest wholeheartedly and said they should extend all possible help to the agitation. He said SAD has dispatched medical vans and teams to aid farmers besides organizing 'langars'.

"I appeal to all farmers to unite as one in this fight. I also want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to stand on ego and false pride. Any decision which is not acceptable to farmers and has hurt their sentiments should be revoked. We should do our utmost to ensure the future of our 'annadaata' is secure," he said. "Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has stopped farmers from proceeding to Delhi, in the same manner, Bhajan Lal stopped Punjabis in 1982 on orders of Gandhi family. This is dictator raj. A second economic blockade imposed on Punjab. It seems the powers that be don't consider Punjab part of the country," he added.

The SAD chief said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should have firmly raised the issue with the Centre to resolve the grievances of farmers. "Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should do his duty. He should not play games with farmers. He should have gone to Delhi and registered a strong protest to put pressure on the Agriculture minister and Prime Minister to resolve grievances of farmers instead of sitting twiddling his thumbs at his farmhouse," Badal said.

Talking to the media here, Badal said Punjab Chief Minister should have exerted pressure on the Centre. "A Chief Minister pressure on Centre matters a lot. If he wants, he can resolve a lot of things. Captain Amarinder Singh should have put pressure by going to Delhi and holding a meeting with Centre," he said.

He also appealed to the farmers of Haryana to support Punjab farmers and said that farmers don't want to begin their campaign under any political flag. "Farmers of all parties stand united on this issue," the SAD chief alleged.

Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannon and tear-gas shells to disperse farmers from Punjab who were heading towards Delhi. Farmers had given a call for "Delhi Chalo" protest to coincide with the Constitution Day.

The government has sought to allay the apprehensions of farmers saying that MSP will continue and that the farm laws provide them opportunity to sell their produce anywhere. Three new farm laws have been enacted by the Modi government. (ANI)

