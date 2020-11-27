Left Menu
Preparations underway at Serum Institute of India ahead of PM Modi's visit

Preparations are underway at Serum Institute of India (SII) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit on November 28 to review the COVID-19 vaccine production and its distribution mechanisms.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:49 IST
Serum Institute of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Preparations are underway at Serum Institute of India (SII) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit on November 28 to review the COVID-19 vaccine production and its distribution mechanisms. SII has partnered with a UK-based company AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the production of a vaccine against COVID-19. Serum Institute is the largest producer of vaccines in the world by volume.

The trial movement of the road routes and the landing of Air Force chopper were conducted today. The police security was also beefed up ahead of PM Modi's visit. Earlier, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao told ANI that the Prime Minister will visit Serum Institute of India here on November 28 "to review the vaccine production and distribution preparation".

On November 24, Prime Minister while speaking with chief ministers of various states over the deteriorating pandemic situation in their states at a virtual meeting advised the states to 'establish cold storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccine beforehand and suggested them to prepare and send a plan for its distribution to the Central government. "I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take the vaccine to the lowest levels. It will help us in making decisions as your (state) experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active participation. There should not be any room for carelessness during vaccine distribution," PM Modi said. (ANI)

