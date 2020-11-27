Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 COVID-19 patients die in Guj hospital fire; SC takes note

The fire broke out around 12.30 am in the ICU ward located on the first floor of the four-storey Uday Shivanand Hospital in Anand Bungalow Chowk area, where around 31 patients were admitted, Patel added. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief over the incident and ordered a probe into it.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:01 IST
5 COVID-19 patients die in Guj hospital fire; SC takes note

Five coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital at Rajkot in Gujarat on Friday, officials said. The Supreme Court took cognizance of the fire incident and sought a report from Gujarat government on the issue.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said 26 patients at the hospital were rescued and shifted to other facilities. The fire broke out around 12.30 am in the ICU ward located on the first floor of the four-storey Uday Shivanand Hospital in Anand Bungalow Chowk area, where around 31 patients were admitted, Patel added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief over the incident and ordered a probe into it. He also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased. Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agarwal said, "Out of the 11 coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU ward, five lost their lives in the fire, which was quickly brought under control before it could spread to other floors." Patel said the blaze broke out in the ICU ward and was brought under control within half an hour by the fire brigade.

While three coronavirus patients died on the spot, two others succumbed to the injuries while they were being shifted to another hospital, he added. "Nobody else was injured in the incident. Twenty-six other patients, including those who were undergoing treatment on the upper floors, were shifted to other hospitals," Patel said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the fire was a result of short circuit in a ventilator, he said, adding that the private hospital had fire NOC and all the firefighting equipment was installed there. The Chief Minister's Office said senior IAS officer AK Rakesh would carry out the probe into the incident.

In August, eight COVID-19 patients were killed after a fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey private hospital in Ahmedabad. In the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, assured the bench that the Union home secretary will convene a meeting latest by Saturday and issue directions on fire safety in government hospitals across India.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah, while taking note of the surge in COVID19 cases in the country, said that states have to rise to the occasion and be above politics to deal with the pandemic. It is high time that strict measures are taken to implement the policy, guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the surge of coronavirus cases nationwide, the bench said.

Mehta told the bench that the ongoing COVID-19 wave appears to be harsher than before and ten states are currently contributing 77 per cent of the total positive cases. The bench observed that strict measures are needed to deal with the situation and posted the matter for further hearing on December 1.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canterbury hospital to be better placed to respond to future services

Canterbury DHB will be better placed to respond to future demand for services and continue to deliver high-quality care, with the next stage of the campus redevelopment programme confirmed, Health Minister Andrew Little says.The Government ...

Gout drug Colchicine to be tested as COVID-19 treatment in UK trial

Anti-inflammatory colchicine will be tested as a possible COVID-19 treatment in one of the worlds biggest trials, the study website posted on Friday, the latest effort to repurpose existing medicines to fight the pandemic.The RECOVERY trial...

Shoolini University tops India in QS rankings on citation index

SOLAN, India, Nov. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Eleven-year-old Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, based out of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, has topped India in the 2021 QS rankings for citation index, an indicat...

Malaysia secures 12.8 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine, delivery from Q1

Malaysia is expected to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021 after signing a deal for 12.8 million doses from the U.S. manufacturer, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday.The deal is expected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020