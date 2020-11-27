NIA files third supplementary charge sheet in Visakhapatnam FICN case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed its third supplementary chargesheet in the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case of Visakhapatnam in which Bangladeshi smugglers were also involved, an official said. The chargesheet, filed under Indian Penal Code sections before the special NIA court in Vijayawada, names West Bengal resident Enamul Haque, who was involved in cross-border smuggling and circulation of FICN after procuring them from his associates in Bangladesh, he said.

Haque, who is from the state's Malda district, was arrested by the premier investigation agency on September 3 from there, the official said. He had conspired with others arrested in the case -- Mohammed Mahaboob Baig, Syed Imran, Firoj Saikh and Tajamul Saikh alias Bhoot -- to procure FICN with a face value of Rs 10,20,000 and then provide them to Baig and Imran for circulation, he said.

The case came into being after the seizure of the FICN from Baig and Imran at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on March 31, 2018, the official said, adding that the duo was travelling in the Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express. The seizure was made by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Visakhapatnam Unit. There were 510 numbers of FICN, in denomination of 2,000 and with a face value of Rs 10,20,000, he said. The NIA re-registered the case and took up the investigation.

The first chargesheet was filed by the NIA against Baig and Imran in the special NIA court on June 29, 2018. Later, they were convicted and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. The NIA also arrested Firoi and Tajamul and charge sheeted them in July last year.

Further investigation against Haque's Bangladeshi associates is underway..