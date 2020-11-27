Left Menu
Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in militant attack in Srinagar

The spokesman said the two soldiers were part of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) in the general area of Khushipora when unidentified militants fired indiscriminately at them and they both suffered gunshot wounds. “In spite of being grievously injured, they returned fire on the terrorists," he said. The injured soldiers were provided immediate medical aid, but unfortunately, they succumbed to injuries,” he added. Sepoy Singh (35) was enrolled into the Army in February 2006.

Representative image

The Army on Friday paid tributes to two soldiers who were killed in a militant attack in the Parimpora area of the city. "Army paid tributes to Sepoy Rattan Singh of 163 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and Sepoy Deshmukh Yash of 101 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) who made the supreme sacrifice on 26 November 2020 in Srinagar," an Army spokesman said.

He said Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen B S Raju and all ranks paid homage to the soldiers on behalf of the country at a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment. The spokesman said the two soldiers were part of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) in the general area of Khushipora when unidentified militants fired indiscriminately at them and they both suffered gunshot wounds.

"In spite of being grievously injured, they returned fire on the terrorists," he said. "The area was cordoned and search operations were launched. The injured soldiers were provided immediate medical aid, but unfortunately, they succumbed to injuries," he added.

Sepoy Singh (35) was enrolled into the Army in February 2006. He belonged to Sarh village of JK's Reasi district and is survived by his wife and three children. Sepoy Yash (21) was enrolled into the Army in June 2019. He hailed from Pimpalgaon village of Jalgaon district, Maharastra, and is survived by his parents.

"The mortal remains of the bravehearts were taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. "In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with these bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being. The perpetrators will be identified, tracked and brought to justice," the spokesman said.

