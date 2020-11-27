Spl CBI court sends former co-op societies registrar to 2 yrs imprisonment

A special CBI court has sentenced former registrar of the Cooperative Societies, New Delhi, R K Srivastava and his the then deputy Padam Dutt Sharma to two years of imprisonment in a case of reviving a society on the basis of forged documents, the agency said in a statement on Friday. Srivastava, a retired IAS officer, and Sharma were also fined Rs 35,000, it said.

In the case, three persons -- Subhash Chander, Mayank Goswami and Ashwani Sharma -- have also been awarded four years of rigorous imprisonment each along with separate fines, the statement said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case on the orders of the Delhi High Court on October 26, 2006, against Chander and others. It is alleged that he colluded with the officials to revive the Shree Radhakrishna Co-op. Group Housing Society Limited, Delhi, on the basis of bogus documents.

During the investigation, the CBI found that Srivastava, a 1984-batch IAS officer from AGMU cadre, actively participated in the conspiracy with Padma Sharma and the others to revive the society. "The agency filed a chargesheet against 12 persons. The trial court convicted five of the accused and acquitted five. Two accused expired," CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said.