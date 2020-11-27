Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 farmers attempt self-immolation outside Odisha Assembly

The three persons have been identified to be cultivators belonging to Athagarh in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said. They were, however, rescued by security personnel present in front of the Assembly, before they lit matchsticks.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:01 IST
3 farmers attempt self-immolation outside Odisha Assembly
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four days after a couple from Nayagarh district attempted self-immolation outside the Assembly building here, three farmers on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to set themselves on fire in front of the same structure. The three persons have been identified to be cultivators belonging to Athagarh in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said.

They were, however, rescued by security personnel present in front of the Assembly, before they lit matchsticks. They had already poured kerosene on themselves, the police said.

The farmers who were whisked away from the spot by the police said that they had attempted the "extreme step" over alleged irregularities in cooperative bank loans. "Some persons have fraudulently taken loans from the District Cooperative Bank of Athagarh branch in our names.

Though we have not actually availed the loans, the bank forced us to repay the loan amount," they alleged. Several farmers in Athagarh on Wednesday had staged a demonstration alleging loan scam in the Cuttack District Central Cooperative Bank.

They had alleged that money to the tune of over Rs 1 crore was misappropriated from the bank accounts of several people in the district. The incident has brought to the fore the issue of security near the Assembly building.

This was the second such incident in a week when people came near the Assembly gate and attempted self- immolation. On Tuesday, a couple from Nayagarh had made a similar attempt seeking justice over the alleged kidnapping and murder of their five-year-old daughter.

A senior police officer looking after the security of the Assembly building said, "We cannot stop people from walking on the road in front of the Assembly building. However, the farmers were rescued due to the alertness of the personnel deployed near the building," he said.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British bike maker pedals on, with Brexit deal up in the air

The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit. Bosses at the British firm, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty swirling around the UKs decision to leave the European Uni...

Iran FM: Indications of Israeli role in scientist's killing

Irans foreign minister is alleging the killing of a scientist linked to the countrys disbanded military nuclear program has serious indications of an Israeli roleMohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined...

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday, likely to provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trumps pre...

Anti-Sikh riots case: HC directs Delhi Police to continue security cover of controversial arms dealer

The Delhi High Court has directed the police to continue giving round-the-clock security cover to controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case, till the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI informs that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020