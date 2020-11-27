Maha: HC, lower courts to resume regular functioning

The Bombay High Court as well as lower courts in Maharashtra except in Pune shall start functioning regularly from December 1, the High Court said on Friday. The high court will conduct physical hearings every alternate day for a month on an "exoerimental basis", it said.

A notice issued byHigh Court Registrar General S G Dige said all subordinate court judges and staff will work in full capacity in two shifts -- from 11 am to 1.30 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. "All courts (except the courts in Pune Judicial District) shall start regular functioning in two shifts with effect from December 1, 2020," it said.

Another notice issued for the high court said two sets of division and single benches would assemble for four hours on alternate days to hear matters physically. Currently the high court is hearing matters through video link. Chief Justice Dipankar Datta would hear matters both physically and virtually, the notice said.

The decision was taken after the Chief Justice and other judges of the Administrative Committee took into account the present situation of COVID-19 in the state, the notice said. Judges in subordinate courts shall not pass any adverse order owing to the absence of advocates, parties, witnesses or accused persons, it added.

If the pandemic situation deteriorated, the Principal District Judge can seek directions from the high court..