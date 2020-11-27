Police raid 10 locations in Pune in connection with BHR bank fraud case

Pune City police, Pimpri Chinchwad police and Pune rural police in a joint operation on Friday raided about 10 locations in Pune in connection with the Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni (BHR) bank fraud case. As per a complaint registered by depositors, multiple accused have been named in the case. The number of accused is likely to increase as the investigation progresses.

Further investigation is underway. This matter pertains to cases registered at multiple locations across Maharashtra in 2015 against officials of the Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni bank for not returning the promised money to the investors. (ANI)

