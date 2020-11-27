Left Menu
CDS meets Indian Ex-servicemen League chief to discuss veterans' issues

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Indian Ex-servicemen League president Brig Kartar Singh (retired) met on Friday to discuss issues related to the welfare of armed forces' veterans, sources said. Rawat told Singh that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was personally looking into all pending issues in a proactive manner, the sources added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:58 IST
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Indian Ex-servicemen League president Brig Kartar Singh (retired) met on Friday to discuss issues related to the welfare of armed forces' veterans, sources said.  Singh expressed his happiness over a positive response from the Ministry of Defence to some of the grievances of ex-servicemen, the sources said

Other matters pending resolution are also being taken up on priority by the defence ministry, they noted.  Rawat told Singh that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was personally looking into all pending issues in a proactive manner, the sources added.

