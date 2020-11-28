Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron: Video images of police beating Black man 'shame us'

French President Emmanuel Macron has said video images showing police officers beating up a Black man "shame us," and condemned violence both by and against the police. That followed the brutal police evacuation on Tuesday of migrants in a Paris plaza, also documented on video. Zecler said in an interview with The Associated Press that the officers hurled insults at him, including a very strong racist epithet.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-11-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 03:00 IST
Macron: Video images of police beating Black man 'shame us'
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron has said video images showing police officers beating up a Black man "shame us," and condemned violence both by and against the police. Macron asked the government to quickly come up with proposals "to reaffirm the link of confidence that should naturally exist between the French and those who protect them" and to better fight discrimination.

Macron's remarks, posted on Facebook on Friday, were his first since apparently unwarranted use of force by police was spotlighted in two recent incidents. Video that surfaced on Thursday showed the beating, days earlier, of music producer Michel Zecler. That followed the brutal police evacuation on Tuesday of migrants in a Paris plaza, also documented on video.

Zecler said in an interview with The Associated Press that the officers hurled insults at him, including a very strong racist epithet. He insisted that he has no idea why police went after him. The incidents come amid controversy over a new security law, particularly an article that would make it a crime to publish images of officers with intent to cause them harm. Civil liberties groups and journalists are concerned that the measure will allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished.

Protests are planned around France on Saturday. In his Facebook message, Macron said he believes police should treat the French in an "exemplary" fashion, and vice versa. That means, he said, that he would "never" accept either violence against police or violence by them.

"Those who ensure the law is applied must respect the law," he said. Macron, apparently responding to criticism about his perceived heavy-handedness with the press, stressed that he ardently believes in freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

"The values of the (French) Republic are not negotiable," he said. The officers involved in the beating of Zecler were suspended during an internal police investigation.

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. finalizes new rules sought by airlines on consumer protections

The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday said it would add new procedural hurdles before the government could bar most additional unfair or deceptive practices by airlines, in a move sought by the carriers. The department is codifying a...

Peru secures 23.1 million future coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer, COVAX

Peru has secured enough coronavirus vaccine to give nearly three-quarters of its population at least one dose when the immunization is available, a hopeful development for a nation with one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the world.T...

Hezbollah says Iran will be one to respond to assassination of scientist -Manar TV

The deputy leader of Lebanons Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said on Friday that the response for the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was in Irans hands.We condemn this heinous attack and see that the response to this ...

Belgium eases some pandemic rules, stays strict on Christmas

Belgium has relaxed some rules imposed to contain the coronavirus resurgence but is remaining strict on family gatherings over Christmas. Now that all the virus indicators are declining, the government said on Friday that non-essential shop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020