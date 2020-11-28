Left Menu
PM Modi concludes Zydus Biotech Park visit, next stop Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his visit to Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad after reviewing the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 28-11-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 12:28 IST
PM Modi concludes Zydus Biotech Park visit, next stop Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes visit to Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his visit to Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad after reviewing the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. This visit was the first of his three-city tour to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process in the country. Prime Minister Modi will now fly to Hyderabad to visit the Bharat Biotech facility.

During his visit to the Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, PM Modi interacted with the scientists at the Biotech Park and also greeted a crowd which gathered outside the plant. The prime minister is now scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility next. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials.

Biotech has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a country-made COVID-19 vaccine using the virus strain isolated by ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV) based in Pune. Post Bharat Biotech facility visit, PM Modi will head towards the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune. SII has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the vaccine.

The SII is the largest producer of vaccines in the world by volume. "As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi's visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens," the Prime Minister's Office had said on Friday. (ANI)

