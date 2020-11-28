Delhi govt can vaccinate entire population in 3-4 weeks once vaccine is available: Minister

Left Menu
Expressing confidence in the health facilities, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Saturday said that the entire population of the national capital will be vaccinated within three to four weeks after a vaccine is available.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:47 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing confidence in the health facilities, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Saturday said that the entire population of the national capital will be vaccinated within three to four weeks after a vaccine is available. "Whenever the vaccine is available in Delhi, within three to four weeks it will be administered all over the national capital with the help of our health facilities such as polyclinics, mohalla clinics, dispensaries, hospitals, etc," Jain told reporters here.

The Health Minister said that there are no issues with the storage of vaccines in the city. "Yesterday, Delhi reported 5,482 new COVID-19 positive cases. The positivity rate was 8.51 per cent. In Delhi, the positivity rate was over 15 per cent on November 7, which has come down. This is a relief," he said.

Jain said that as many as 50 per cent of the beds are vacant in the national capital and added that 1,200 ICU beds are also available. "Yesterday, there was some problem with oxygen. But the issue with oxygen supply has now been resolved," he added. Speaking about the farmers' protest, Jain said that the demonstrations are being conducted in a peaceful manner and should be permitted to continue.

Yesterday, the Delhi government had rejected a request made by the Delhi Police seeking permission to convert nine stadiums in the national capital into temporary prisons, in view of the Delhi Chalo farmers' protest. (ANI)

