Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held with gold worth Rs 20,14,000 hidden inside his body at Bhubaneswar Airport

The security staff of Biju Patnaik International Airport apprehended a passenger with 400 grams of gold concealed inside his body cavity on Thursday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-11-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:56 IST
Man held with gold worth Rs 20,14,000 hidden inside his body at Bhubaneswar Airport
Recovered gold from a passenger at BhubaneswarAirport (Photo/ANI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The security staff of Biju Patnaik International Airport apprehended a passenger with 400 grams of gold concealed inside his body cavity on Thursday. The gold was recovered from a passenger named A Jainulabdeen at around 3:33 PM yesterday. Jainulabdeen was traveling to Chennai by flight No.6E 209, an official announcement by Bhubaneswar Airport authorities stated.

When the passenger approached frisking booth No. 3 manned by Sub-inspector H S Prasad, the indication of door frame metal detector showed high density in the middle body portion of the passenger. Prasad again frisked the passenger with hand held metal detector and confirmed that the passenger was hiding something inside his cavity area. Later, Jainulabdeen was interrogated by SHA IC Inspector Abhijit Sahu, CIW staff Inspector B S Nayak, and Sub-inspector K K Dubey after which he confessed to carrying gold in the body cavity. A total of four rectangular pieces of the yellow metal wrapped and concealed inside the body cavity was ejected. The approximate value of the 400 grams of gold is worth Rs 20, 14,000.

The communique said that the passenger had been deboarded and was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Supergirl Season 6 updates: Possible streaming in Aug-Oct 2021, what more we know

Since Supergirl Season 5 dropped its finale on May 17, 2020, fans are becoming aggressive to know when Season 6 will be out. Fans are disappointed after knowing that Supergirl Season 6 will mark end to it. Hence, they are expecting the fina...

Karnataka CM's political secy hospitalised after 'suicide'

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas political secretary and relative N R Santosh who was hospitalised following alleged suicide attempt, is stable and cheerful, and may be discharged in a day or two, doctors treating him said on Satur...

J-K Administrative Council approves policy to improve telecom, internet connectivity in UT

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the JK Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy JKCCIP to improve telecom and internet connectivity to fulfil objectives...

COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020