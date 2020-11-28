Two people dead as truck falls into ditch in UP's Sonbhadra

Two people dead as truck falls into ditch in UP's SonbhadraPTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:26 IST
Two people died on Saturday when a truck fell into a ditch in a village in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, police said
The deceased were identified as truck driver Sudhir Singh (35) and his assistant Sarvesh Singh (25), and the accident took place at Markundi village in the Chopan area here, they said
The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem, and a probe is underway, the police added.
