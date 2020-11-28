Left delegation meets UP Guv, expresses concern over ‘anti-democratic’ ways of police functioning

A joint delegation of Left parties on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and expressed concern over the alleged anti-democratic ways of police functioning in the state. The delegation comprising of CPI, CPM, CPI-ML and All India Forward Bloc representatives expressed the concern in a memorandum given to Governor Patel.

The memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind sought his intervention to the Uttar Pradesh’s state of affair, alleging that arrests are being made in the state even for for distributing pamphlets. The memorandum also expressed concern over the attitude of the state police and administration towards the farmers heading to Delhi to protest against the Centre’s three recent farm laws.

Their attitude is against all democratic norms, the delegation said in its memorandum. It stated that even peaceful demonstrations and 'dharnas' over the problems faced by common people are being barred in Uttar Pradesh.