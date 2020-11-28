Police seize 24 kg ganja, arrest two

Twenty four kg of ganja worth Rs 3.6 lakh being transported in a tourist car with a Maharashtra registration number has been seized and two people arrested, police said. The car, carrying the contraband from Hyderabad to Mangaluru and Kerala, was intercepted near the Adu Maroli Suryanarayanatemple entrance, along the Padil-Bikarnakatte road on Friday, they said.

The two people arrested have been identified as Ibrahim Madanoor and Abdul Nizad, both from Kasaragod in Kerala. The tourist car worth Rs 2 lakh and three mobile phones valued at Rs 13,000 were seized.

The total value of the items seized is estimated to be Rs 5.73 lakh, police said.