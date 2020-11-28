Left Menu
Development News Edition

KIIFB row:Kerala Finance minister hits out at ED

He was reacting to media reports which claimed the ED got a reply from the RBI that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has obtained approval to borrow funds from international markets. The agency had earlier sought information from the RBI regarding its no-objection certificate to the board to borrow funds from international markets.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 28-11-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 17:59 IST
KIIFB row:Kerala Finance minister hits out at ED

Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Saturday lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which has reportedly initiated a probe against the state-run KIIFB over borrowingfrom international markets, saying the agency was interferring in a politically motivated manner. He was reacting to media reports which claimed the ED got a reply from the RBI that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has obtained approval to borrow funds from international markets.

The agency had earlier sought information from the RBI regarding its no-objection certificate to the board to borrow funds from international markets. "KIIFB had applied to the RBI, sought permission through letters,and we were granted permission.

The ED has demeaned itself into an institution which engages in politically motivated interference," Isaac told the media. He reiterated his earlier allegation that the ED was leaking select details to the media and his claim on the message sent by the officials to the media was not denied by the agency.

The CAG had submitted a report to the assembly suggestingthat the KIIFB's borrowing model was unconstitutional. Isaac had earlier described as one-sided the CAG finding that the state-run investment fund board's borrowing model was unconstitutional.

KIIFB is the primary agency of the state government for financing large and critical infrastructure projects and had last year raised Rs 2,150 crore through its debut masala bond issue as part of its plan to mobilise Rs 50,000 crore to fund large and critical infrastructure projects in the southern state.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow opens its biggest outdoor ice rink for winter amid pandemic

Across town one ice rink has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital, but some Moscow residents took to the ice late on Friday as the citys biggest outdoor rink opened for winter during the pandemic. The rink in the Soviet-era VDNKh amuseme...

Science News Roundup: Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry officialRussia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russi...

Two killed, five injured in early-hour road accident in Bulandshahr: Police

Two men of a family were killed and five others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle near here on early Saturday morning, said police. Those killed in the accident were identified as Hari...

PM reviews vaccine work in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there. The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020