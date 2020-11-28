Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain moves court seeking bail in money laundering case

The layering was done by rotating the proceeds of crime in various companies and then the same was integrated by buying properties. According to the investigation agency, Jain formed shell companies and rotated funds approximately to the tune of Rs 96,000 crore in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy to cause loss to the government exchequer by indulging in illegal foreign exchange transactions on the basis of forged and fabricated documents..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 18:26 IST
Alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain moves court seeking bail in money laundering case

Alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain, arrested in connection with a case of money laundering related to international hawala transactions worth around Rs 20,000 crore, has moved a Delhi court seeking bail. The bail application is likely to be heard on December 2.  The application claimed that the probe regarding the accused was complete and his further custody was not required. It also said the court may impose any condition on the accused while granting him the relief.

Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta, the special public prosecutor appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, had earlier told the court that Jain, along with the co-accused and his employees, incorporated and operated 450 Indian entities and 104 foreign entities using identity proofs and documents of dummy shareholders and directors for opening bank accounts. Jain has various offices and properties which he purchased from the proceeds of crime, the ED said.

According to the investigation, the proceeds of crime to the tune of more than Rs 500 crore was generated in this case has been detected so far. The said proceeds of the crime were placed as untainted funds in companies controlled by Naresh Jain, it said. The layering was done by rotating the proceeds of crime in various companies and then the same was integrated by buying properties.

According to the investigation agency, Jain formed shell companies and rotated funds approximately to the tune of Rs 96,000 crore in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy to cause loss to the government exchequer by indulging in illegal foreign exchange transactions on the basis of forged and fabricated documents..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art"; Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for healing artIts an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that c...

Moscow opens its biggest outdoor ice rink for winter amid pandemic

Across town one ice rink has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital, but some Moscow residents took to the ice late on Friday as the citys biggest outdoor rink opened for winter during the pandemic. The rink in the Soviet-era VDNKh amuseme...

Science News Roundup: Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry officialRussia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russi...

Two killed, five injured in early-hour road accident in Bulandshahr: Police

Two men of a family were killed and five others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle near here on early Saturday morning, said police. Those killed in the accident were identified as Hari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020