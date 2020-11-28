Mumbai: Man held with 20 kgs of ganja worth Rs 4 lakh

Mumbai: Man held with 20 kgs of ganja worth Rs 4 lakhPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 20:19 IST
A 27-year-old man was held withganja worth Rs 4 lakh in Pydhonie area of Mumbai, an officialsaid on Saturday
Acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted a caron P D'Mello Road on Friday evening and arrested the man after20 kilograms of ganja were found in his possession, he said
He was charged under Narcotic Drugs and PsychotropicSubstances Act, the official informed.
