Mumbai: Man held with 20 kgs of ganja worth Rs 4 lakh

A 27-year-old man was held withganja worth Rs 4 lakh in Pydhonie area of Mumbai, an officialsaid on Saturday

Acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted a caron P D'Mello Road on Friday evening and arrested the man after20 kilograms of ganja were found in his possession, he said

He was charged under Narcotic Drugs and PsychotropicSubstances Act, the official informed.