Gutkha smuggled in luxury bus from MP seized in Navi Mumbai

Three persons, including the driver of a Madhya Pradesh-based luxury bus, were arrested for allegedly smuggling Rs 6.68 lakh worth of gutkha, a substance banned in Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai police said on Saturday

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap on Panvel-Belapur road on Friday morning and seized gutkha from a tempo, an official said

"The gutkha was smuggled into the state on a luxury bus coming from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The drivers of the bus and tempo, and the person who was to get the consignment were arrested," he added.