Another inflammatory graffiti surfaces in Mangaluru

According to police, the graffiti appeared on the wall of a house here. Soon after receiving information, police rushed to the spot, erased the message and registered a case against unknown persons for creating enmity between communities and defacing public property.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-11-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 12:07 IST
Another inflammatory graffiti surfaced in the coastal city on Sunday, days after it witnessed a similar wall writing. According to police, the graffiti appeared on the wall of a house here.

Soon after receiving information, police rushed to the spot, erased the message and registered a case against unknown persons for creating enmity between communities and defacing public property. The Mangaluru Commissioner Vikash Kumar said the graffiti was written around the same time the first one appeared but came to notice later.

A case has been registered under the Public Disfigurement Act, he added. On November 26, the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba, inflammatory graffiti hailing the terrorist group had appeared on the wall of an apartment complex here.

The graffiti read, "Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manuvadis. #Lashkar Zindabad." Regarding the November 26 message, police said three teams have been formed to identify the culprits.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

