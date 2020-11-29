UK's Raab: There is a risk of third coronavirus wave

UK's Raab: There is a risk of third coronavirus waveReuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 15:30 IST
Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections if it does not get the approach to lockdown restrictions right in the coming weeks, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.
"There's a risk of that (if) we don't get the balance right," Raab told the BBC when asked about a possible 'third wave' resurgence of cases in January and February. He said the government was doing everything it could to avoid another national lockdown.
