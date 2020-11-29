Missing girl’s body found stuffed in jute bag at desolate place: Police

The body of a 19-year-old girl gone missing two days ago was found stuffed in a jute bag dumped at a desolate place in the Ramnagar police station area of the district, police said on Sunday. Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said the body was recovered on Saturday a day after she had gone missing from her home.

On the girl's father complaint, the police lodged a case of abduction and murder on Saturday, said the SP. "Whether the girl was raped after her abduction will be known after the post mortem. The case is being probed from angles," said the SP, adding stern action will be initiated against the person found guilty in the case.