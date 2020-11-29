Sukma naxal attack an act of cowardice: C'garh home minister

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Sunday described the Naxal attack in Sukma district, in which one CoBRA officer was killed and nine commandos injured, as a cowardly act that reflected the ultras' frustration after suffering setbacks at the hands of security forces over the past two years. An IED blast was triggered in Chintalnar area of Sukma on Saturday night, killing Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, a specialised combat unit of the CRPF.

"It is an act of cowardice. Our police and Central forces have been jointly carrying out operations from the last two years. It has resulted in surrender of Naxals in large numbers, their arrests and their killings. It seems Naxals are frustrated due to these things," the minister said. Sahu was speaking to reporters after paying homage to the martyred CoBRA officer during a wreath laying ceremony held in Mana Camp area here.

"Our forces are being cautioned to move carefully (during operations). But sometimes, inadvertently, lapses happen that lead to such incidents," he added. State Director General of Police DM Awasthi and CRPF Director General AP Maheshwari were also present.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condemned the attack, paid tribute to the martyred officer and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, an official statement said..