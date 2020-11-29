Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sukma naxal attack an act of cowardice: C'garh home minister

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Sunday described the Naxal attack in Sukma district, in which one CoBRA officer was killed and nine commandos injured, as a cowardly act that reflected the ultras' frustration after suffering setbacks at the hands of security forces over the past two years.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 17:14 IST
Sukma naxal attack an act of cowardice: C'garh home minister

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Sunday described the Naxal attack in Sukma district, in which one CoBRA officer was killed and nine commandos injured, as a cowardly act that reflected the ultras' frustration after suffering setbacks at the hands of security forces over the past two years. An IED blast was triggered in Chintalnar area of Sukma on Saturday night, killing Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, a specialised combat unit of the CRPF.

"It is an act of cowardice. Our police and Central forces have been jointly carrying out operations from the last two years. It has resulted in surrender of Naxals in large numbers, their arrests and their killings. It seems Naxals are frustrated due to these things," the minister said. Sahu was speaking to reporters after paying homage to the martyred CoBRA officer during a wreath laying ceremony held in Mana Camp area here.

"Our forces are being cautioned to move carefully (during operations). But sometimes, inadvertently, lapses happen that lead to such incidents," he added. State Director General of Police DM Awasthi and CRPF Director General AP Maheshwari were also present.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condemned the attack, paid tribute to the martyred officer and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, an official statement said..

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition calls on Hungary's Orban to sack museum head for likening Soros to Hitler

A leading Hungarian opposition party joined calls on Sunday for Prime Minister Viktor Orban to sack the head of a state-funded museum for making extreme anti-Semitic comments likening U.S. financier George Soros to Adolf Hitler. Nationalist...

Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor get married

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor, creative producer and executive vice president at production house Balaji Telefilms. The duo had a court marriage on Friday after reportedly dating for over two years. Kapoo...

Delhi records less than 5k new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die

The national capital recorded&#160;4,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent, while 68 more fatalities took the death toll to 9,066, authorities said.&#160; This is the second consecutive day that the number...

UK says Brexit trade talks with EU are in their 'last week'

Britains foreign minister said on Sunday there is only about a week left for the UK and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, with fishing rights the major obstacle to an agreement. As talks continued between the two sides ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020