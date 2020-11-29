Thane: Man killed by dumper at road work site, driver arrested

Thane: Man killed by dumper at road work site, driver arrestedPTI | Thane | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 17:57 IST
The driver of a dumper wasarrested in Thane district for allegedly running over awatchman, police said on Sunday
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday onShil Kalyan road near Khidali, an official said
"Road work was going on at the site when the incidenthappened. Dumper driver Sadrul Ansari has been arrested," theShil Daighar police station official said.
