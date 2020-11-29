Left Menu
Army jawan found hanging at home in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The soldier was posted in Leh with the Jat Regiment of the Indian Army and had come home on leave for a month on November 13. The body has been sent for a post-mortem while an investigation is on.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 20:35 IST
A 36-year-old Army soldier was found hanging at his house on Sunday in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in a suspected case of suicide, police said. Kuldeep, 36, was found hanging from the ceiling at home with no suicide note left behind, they added.

According to Circle Officer Pradeep Singh, his wife was not present when the incident took place and the cause behind the step has not yet been identified. The soldier was posted in Leh with the Jat Regiment of the Indian Army and had come home on leave for a month on November 13.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem while an investigation is on. The jawan leaves behind his wife and two children.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

