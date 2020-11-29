Chandal Pal elected Sarva Sewa Sangh president

Chandan Pal was on Sundayelected unopposed as the president of the Sarva Sewa Sangh(SSS), the apex body of all Gandhian institutes in thecountry

Pal, who was the interim president of SSS since Marchthis year, was elected unopposed as only he had filed thenomination for the post

He was declared the organisation's president duringits 88th convention held at the Kasturba health society atSewagram.